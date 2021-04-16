Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.22

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.22 and traded as high as C$46.77. Enbridge shares last traded at C$46.74, with a volume of 4,660,053 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The company has a market cap of C$94.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.65.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

