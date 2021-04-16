Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.19. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 24,650 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.88 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

