Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.55. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 224,555 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

In other news, Director David S. Oros sold 19,000 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $72,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Oros sold 91,000 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $358,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,820 shares of company stock valued at $648,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

