Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.25

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.25 and traded as high as C$10.27. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 62,009 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on XTC. Cormark lifted their price target on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$400.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.25.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2022901 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

In related news, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 949,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,443,807. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,279,685. Insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock worth $678,992 in the last ninety days.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

