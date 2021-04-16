F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce $309.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.40 million and the highest is $316.83 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $301.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.