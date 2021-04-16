Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Fastenal also reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after acquiring an additional 743,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,647,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

