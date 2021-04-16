First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

