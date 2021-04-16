Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.40. The firm has a market cap of £87.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

About Gemfields Group (LON:GEM)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

