Gentex (GNTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Gentex has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

