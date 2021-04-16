H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.81. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 25,422 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNNMY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.