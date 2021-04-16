Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $281.73

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 281.73 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 389.80 ($5.09). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.93), with a volume of 303,263 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £750.67 million and a P/E ratio of 18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 281.73.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73). Also, insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.