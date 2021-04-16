Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.52

Shares of Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.52 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 41,942 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £74.28 million and a P/E ratio of 16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a current ratio of 26.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is 1.35%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

