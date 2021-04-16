Honeywell International (HON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HON opened at $229.84 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

