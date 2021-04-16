Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.58

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.58 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 27,664 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.58. The company has a market capitalization of £95.15 million and a PE ratio of -142.50.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

