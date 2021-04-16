H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $267.20

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.20 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 307 ($4.01). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.87), with a volume of 12,775 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The company has a market capitalization of £118.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

