IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.28

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.28 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 24.80 ($0.32). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 63,024 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 4,865 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

