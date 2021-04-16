Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as low as C$0.90. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 38,872 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.17 million and a PE ratio of 29.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

