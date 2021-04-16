Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Iberdrola (IBE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Iberdrola (BME: IBE):

4/13/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €11.40 ($13.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €13.20 ($15.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €13.20 ($15.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.50 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Iberdrola SA has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

