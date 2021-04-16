Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,941.74

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,941.74 ($77.63) and traded as high as GBX 6,400 ($83.62). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,330 ($82.70), with a volume of 1,974 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £399.11 million and a PE ratio of 49.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,176 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,941.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider David Cicurel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,300 ($82.31), for a total value of £3,150,000 ($4,115,495.17).

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

