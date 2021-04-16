Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.93 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

