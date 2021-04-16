Lululemon Athletica (LULU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU):

4/1/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $386.00 to $394.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $409.00 to $374.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $396.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $453.00 to $434.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $446.00 to $388.00.

3/29/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $478.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $386.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $386.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/15/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $409.00 to $389.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $325.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.96. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.50 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Get Lululemon Athletica Inc alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,033,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.