Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as high as C$2.12. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 35,355 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$191.60 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

