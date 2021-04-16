Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will post $286.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.36 million to $297.60 million. Medifast reported sales of $178.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $279.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

