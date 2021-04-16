Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.11

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.11 and traded as high as C$49.07. Methanex shares last traded at C$48.37, with a volume of 142,706 shares.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.11.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

