Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.99

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.99 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 29.90 ($0.39). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.36), with a volume of 2,308,403 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.51. The stock has a market cap of £83.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.99.

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.