Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.39. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 38,250 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items.

