Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.01

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.01 and traded as high as C$37.29. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$37.20, with a volume of 2,296,325 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.01.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.491364 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

