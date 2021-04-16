Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $974.31

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 974.31 ($12.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,029 ($13.44). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,028.50 ($13.44), with a volume of 785,549 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 965.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 974.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 18.53.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

In other Pennon Group news, insider Gill Rider bought 1,110 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £10,001.10 ($13,066.50). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,166.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.