Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.64 and traded as high as C$5.35. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 98,189 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.99 million and a P/E ratio of -26.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.64.
Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
