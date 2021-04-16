Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.64 and traded as high as C$5.35. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 98,189 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.99 million and a P/E ratio of -26.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.64.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, insider Llc Liberty Metals &Amp; Mining Holdings sold 3,328,544 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$17,574,712.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,733,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,831,692. Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 50,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$306,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$30,650. Insiders have sold 3,388,144 shares of company stock worth $17,940,252 over the last 90 days.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

