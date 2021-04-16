Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.66

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.66 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 98.30 ($1.28). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 96.90 ($1.27), with a volume of 530,636 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £828.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.66.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

