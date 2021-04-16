Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.58. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 219,267 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.