Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $6.25. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2,396 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $54.71 million, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of -4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

About Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

