Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 915,918,187 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £51.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

