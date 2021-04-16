Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $222,483.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,890.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.81 or 0.03963758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.00467048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $942.09 or 0.01498002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.87 or 0.00600841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.00544424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00050416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00418979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,541,345,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.