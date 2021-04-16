Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ArcBest (ARCB)

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $84.00.

4/12/2021 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ARCB stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $75.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

