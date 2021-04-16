Regions Financial (RF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RF opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

