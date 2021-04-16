Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.47. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 2,375,046 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $101.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.41.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
