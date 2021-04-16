Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.81

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.81 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 10.96 ($0.14). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 9.53 ($0.12), with a volume of 751,095 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

