RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $585.33

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 585.33 ($7.65) and traded as high as GBX 701 ($9.16). RWS shares last traded at GBX 692.50 ($9.05), with a volume of 1,499,604 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 761 ($9.94) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of RWS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 658.20 ($8.60).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 628 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 585.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

