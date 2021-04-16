Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.