Sensient Technologies (SXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sensient Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SXT opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

