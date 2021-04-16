Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Rises By 74.2%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,700 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 532,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 331.0 days.
XNGSF stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.80.
ENN Energy Company Profile
