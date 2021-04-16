Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Decreases By 33.8%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

