Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Increases By 73.6%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the March 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

WHF stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $334.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WHF shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

