Short Interest in Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Decreases By 38.0%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of XROLF opened at $112.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. Xero has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $118.84.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

