SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.00. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 19,388 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $89.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%.
About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
