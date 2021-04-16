Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBSI opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $108,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

