Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.59

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.59 and traded as high as C$50.38. Sprott shares last traded at C$49.71, with a volume of 33,333 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sprott from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sprott from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Sprott alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$38.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.