Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.38

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.38 and traded as high as $9.96. Synalloy shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 8,838 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter.

In other Synalloy news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,887 shares in the company, valued at $139,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

