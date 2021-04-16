TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.22

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.22 and traded as high as C$6.30. TeraGo shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 35,717 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGO shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TeraGo from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.57 million and a P/E ratio of -12.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

